Contrite burglar gives $200 as ‘Reimbursement’ to homeowners after breaking in

Man had slept, bathed, dined and had beer before owner returned

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 3

A quirky case of burglary was reported in New Mexico, where a burglar broke into a house through window with a rifle.

The man had slept, bathed, dined and had some beer before the owner returned and discovered him, according to a Santa Fe county sheriff’s office police report

The owner was taken aback by surprize as the burglar did not threaten them or asked them their precious stuff.

Instead, he offered them $ 200 for a window pane that he broke while entering the house.

The suspect also shared his sob story, telling the owner that he was running from someone who is after him and his family had been killed in east Texas, according to report. He also said his car has broken down outside the town.

The homeowners told authorities the man was “extremely embarrassed and apologetic about the situation”, the report states.

The next day, police received a complaint of a carjacking incident by a man whose descriptions seemed to be matching with that of burglar. He asked the women to get out and claimed to take the car from her.

Police later discovered burglar walking by a road in the town and took him into custody. He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail. Charges of aggravated burglary, larceny, and criminal damage to property were levelled against him. He is also charged with aggravated assault.

