Cop’s zany monologue to man riding without helmet leaves twitterati in splits, see viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 17

Cops nowadays have adopted peculiar ways to school people who flout the traffic rules. Social media has no dearth of videos where policemen from across the country were seen requesting people to adhere to the rules with utmost complacency.

In a fresh, a video has been doing the rounds on Twitter where a cop can be seen handing over a helmet to a man on bike while requesting him with folded hands to comply with traffic rules. The man in dress further asks the offender to promise that he would never break the rules and failing would attract hefty fine.

The man also acts in accordance with the directions of the cop and can be seen repaying the tribute with folded hands promising that he would never break traffic rules.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 1.9 lakh views. Netizens are appreciating the outlandish style of the cop.

पंडित जी का क्या नाम है? मंत्रोचारण बहुत ही अच्छा कर रहे है । — Jitu (@ErJITU1993) September 9, 2022