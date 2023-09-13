Couple caught having sex in toilet on easyJet flight, escorted off by police

Chandigarh, September 13
A couple was escorted off a flight on easyJet by police after they were allegedly caught having sex in the toilet.
The mortifying viral video of the two caught in the middle of the sex act in the plane toilet on the Luton to Ibiza flight on September 8 has been seen by over five millions people.
The video showed a flight attendant opening the door of the toilet with a man and a woman inside in the the middle of the act.
September 10, 2023
“Come on”, shouts someone as they were seen, to the staff member and a laud laughter is heard in the video.
While there is no UK law that deals with sex on a plane, it is “an offence intentionally to engage in sexual activities in a public lavatory” under section 71 of the Sexual Offences Act, 2004, reports The Independent.
