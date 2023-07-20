Couple hugs while riding motorcycle, Delhi Traffic Police slams Rs 11,000 fine on rider

PTI

New Delhi, July 20

Delhi Traffic Police has slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on a motorcycle rider after a video of him with a woman sitting on the fuel tank of the two-wheeler facing him made rounds on the internet.

In the video, the man is seen riding a motorcycle while the woman is sitting in front of him and hugging the rider without wearing a helmet.

After a video of a couple engaged in public display of affection (PDA) near #Delhi's Mangolpuri went viral, Delhi Traffic Police promptly took action and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on them.#viralvideo #RoadSafety #india pic.twitter.com/Pb5SZmYeWw — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 20, 2023

The accused rider is also seen overtaking several vehicles.

“Taking cognisance of a viral video wherein the two-wheeler was being driven dangerously, @dtptraffic has booked the offender under appropriate sections. A total fine of Rs 11,000 has been imposed,” the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

Police said that they have booked the man for riding without a helmet, without a licence and driving dangerously and allowing unauthorised persons to drive.

They also urged people to drive safely and not to copy movie scenes.