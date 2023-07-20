Couple hugs while riding motorcycle, Delhi Traffic Police slams Rs 11,000 fine on rider

New Delhi, July 20
Delhi Traffic Police has slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on a motorcycle rider after a video of him with a woman sitting on the fuel tank of the two-wheeler facing him made rounds on the internet.
In the video, the man is seen riding a motorcycle while the woman is sitting in front of him and hugging the rider without wearing a helmet.
After a video of a couple engaged in public display of affection (PDA) near #Delhi's Mangolpuri went viral, Delhi Traffic Police promptly took action and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on them.#viralvideo #RoadSafety #india pic.twitter.com/Pb5SZmYeWw— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 20, 2023
The accused rider is also seen overtaking several vehicles.
“Taking cognisance of a viral video wherein the two-wheeler was being driven dangerously, @dtptraffic has booked the offender under appropriate sections. A total fine of Rs 11,000 has been imposed,” the Delhi Police said in a tweet.
Police said that they have booked the man for riding without a helmet, without a licence and driving dangerously and allowing unauthorised persons to drive.
They also urged people to drive safely and not to copy movie scenes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt's challenge to Centre's ordinance to constitution bench
The ordinance takes away the control of services from the ci...
Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi
Was issuing a statement outside Parliament just ahead of the...
Manipur video: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance; asks Centre, state govt to inform it what action is taken against perpetrators
Very deeply disturbed about the videos, a Bench led by CJI D...
Manipur police arrest 'mastermind' behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them
Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3
Delhi court grants regular bail to WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case
Court also allowed bail application of suspended WFI assista...