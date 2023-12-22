Couple in Italy miraculously cheats death in separate plane crashes the same day

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 22

Call it a good-luck charm for each other or destiny as a couple in Italy survived two separate plane crashes on the same day just a few miles apart.

Thirty-year-old Stefano Pirilli and his 22-year-old fiance Antonietta Demasi had decided to take two light aircraft to travel for a lunch with friends near Turin in Italy.

But on their way back, they experienced dreadful moments as their planes plummeted to the ground as the sun set, leaving them in darkness and a sudden mist, reports mirror.co.uk.

Amid the confusion, both planes crashed as they came into land, but neither of them suffered serious injuries.

As Pirilli's aircraft went down, Demasi's plane also encountered similar trouble soon after.

Firefighters immediately rescued the couple from the crash sites.

Demasi's pilot Paolo Rotondo also survived the incidents. Demasi suffered a pelvic injury, while the pilot sustained a head wound, the Daily Mail reported.

Pirilli was unharmed from the wreckage of a two-seater Tecnam P92 Echo Super.

This was Antonietta's first flying experience, Pirilli said, adding he was sorry for how it turned out. He added that their day started on a beautiful note but ended with both crashing in separate planes. He said they were fortunate not to have died, adding their thoughts were with the injured pilots.

Stefano, who was flying a two-seater plane, told MailOnline: “This was Antonietta's first flying experience and I'm so sorry for what happened. The day had started so beautifully, and it ended up with us both crashing in separate planes.

“We fell foul of the weather and the time – the mist started to come up as the temperature dropped and then all of a sudden it was night. We decided to try and land at Busano and I called Antonietta and told her and the pilot of her plane said he would land at the airfield near San Gillio.

