Cricketer Shami shares video of Argentina's goal in WC final with 'Besharam Rang' song in background; Twitter user says 'bhakton ke muh pe tamaacha maar diya'

Chandigarh, December 19
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami shared a video of Argentina's second goal in 2022 FIFA World Cup final and used 'Besharam Rang' song in the background.
"Wowwwww," the fast bowler captioned the video.
Wowwwww pic.twitter.com/b42yTee9sS— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 18, 2022
"Best song selection," a fan jokingly commented. "What does this song have to do with the goal?" another wrote jokingly.
"Shami bhai asai kon kart hai bin btaai bhakto kai muh par tamaacha maar diya," commented another user.
Wowwww #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/j24yYH96rB— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 18, 2022
Shami Bhai ase kon karta he Bina btae bhakto ke muh par तमाचा मार दिया🤣— Naim hussain (@Naimhus16287304) December 19, 2022
A complaint has been submitted with the Sakinaka Police against actress Deepika Padukone's saffron costume in the Pathaan film's 'Besharam Rang' song.
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have strongly condemned Deepika Padukone's saffron dress and certain parts in the film 'Pathaan,' according to a report by news agency PTI.
Sadhvi Pragya has called for a boycott of the Shah Rukh Khan film Pathaan.
A complaint was submitted before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, requesting an FIR against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for "hurting religious emotions" of Hindus in their upcoming film 'Pathaan"s 'Besharam Rang' song.
Argentina beat France 4-2 in penalty shootout in the FIFA world cup final.
#2022 FIFA World Cup final #ArgentinaVsFrance #Mohammad Shami
