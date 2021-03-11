Cricketer Shubman Gill insists Elon Musk to buy Swiggy for fast delivery, company’s response is witty

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 30

Business magnate Elon Musk has recently bought microblogging and social networking site, Twitter, for whooping $44 billion. Since the deal got materialised, netizens are continuously giving him suggestions on improving services and buying other businesses. In the course, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has also made a request to Musk.

Gill has recently tweeted, asking Musk to buy food delivery business Swiggy. The cricketer insisted that the takeover would improve operations of Swiggy and they will probably deliver orders faster.

“Elon Musk, please buy Swiggy so they can deliver on time,” reads the post.

Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time. @elonmusk #swiggy — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) April 29, 2022

After being posted, the tweet got viral and has surpassed over 40,000 likes. Netizens have flooded comment section, both in favour and against cricketer’s tweet.

I am sure you won't die if things come a bit late. Try to have some sympathy for delivery partners https://t.co/mQoegL9xra — ஷி (@girl_gadot) April 30, 2022

Itne natak toh mere bhi nahi hai https://t.co/1rMlP0LdA8 — Sambhati (@sambhati03) April 30, 2022

You mean deliver as soon as you order 🤔 They are already causing chaos with their reckless driving trying to fulfill the current delivery timeframe https://t.co/IUeGkjFEeA — I am Modi 🇮🇳 (@imvikverma) April 30, 2022

Swiggy, however, took it up a notch and within no time refuted cricketer’s claim with a witty reply.

We are still faster than your batting in T20 cricket. https://t.co/aF0fP63v4P — Swiggy (@swiggysgs) April 29, 2022

The company also insisted cricketer to send DM if he has any issues.

Hi Shubman Gill. Twitter or no Twitter, we just want to make sure all is well with your orders (that is if you’re ordering).



Meet us in DM with your details, we’ll jump on it quicker than any acquisition :) ^Saikiran https://t.co/EhSzF5gBqr — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 29, 2022

