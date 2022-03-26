CSK v KKR: Aryan Khan spotted cheering KKR at Wankhede Stadium, fans say, ‘Prince in the house’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 26

As the most anticipated tournament, IPL, officially gets underway today, fans are bound to their television sets to cheer their team. To extend support to the Kolkata Knight Riders, Aryan Khan also made his way to Wankhede Stadium.

Aryan Khan, son of bollywood actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted in stands cheering his team. Aryan came as proxy of Shah Rukh Khan as latter is usually spotted during IPL matches, supporting his team.

Shah Rukh Khan is current shooting for his upcoming movie Pathaan in Spain.

Several KKR fans took to Twitter to hail the presence of junior SRK at Wankhede Stadium.

Aryan is a keen follower of KKR and has been attending KKR matches right from the first season. He even attended the IPL auctions for this season in absence of Shah Rukh in February this year, along with his sister Suhana Khan.