CSK v KKR: Aryan Khan spotted cheering KKR at Wankhede Stadium, fans say, ‘Prince in the house’

Chandigarh, March 26
As the most anticipated tournament, IPL, officially gets underway today, fans are bound to their television sets to cheer their team. To extend support to the Kolkata Knight Riders, Aryan Khan also made his way to Wankhede Stadium.
Aryan Khan, son of bollywood actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted in stands cheering his team. Aryan came as proxy of Shah Rukh Khan as latter is usually spotted during IPL matches, supporting his team.
Shah Rukh Khan is current shooting for his upcoming movie Pathaan in Spain.
Several KKR fans took to Twitter to hail the presence of junior SRK at Wankhede Stadium.
ARYAN KHAN IS IN THE HOUSE ! 😍❤️💜#KKRHaiTaiyaar#KKR#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #CSKvKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/9WS8uYQDS5— Makhdoom Sayyed (@sayyedmakhdoom1) March 26, 2022
Aryan khan in the House of Knights ❤— Mosheur Rahman (@SrkiansMoshiur) March 26, 2022
Haters will be burning 🔥. pic.twitter.com/YcZUNYxPS9
Prince #AryanKhan in the house 🏠#IPL2022 #CSKvKKR #TATAIPL #ShahRukhKhan #TeamShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/urPktZuXNm— Team Shah Rukh Khan ⚡️ (@teamsrkfc) March 26, 2022
Y'all ARYAN KHAN!!!! 😭😭😭💜💜💜— 𝙈𝙤𝙈𝙤'𝙨 𝙨𝙞𝙢𝙥 • 𝙆𝙆𝙍 💜 (@Mohsinxlovee) March 26, 2022
Ab toh jeet kr rahenge!! 😭💜#KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvCSK #AmiKKR #AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/BcZvL8vhY8
Baba #AryanKhan in the stadium 🤩🔥— BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) March 26, 2022
Smiling as he should @KKRiders #KKRHaiTaiyaar #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/WDcWlZ8la8
Aryan is a keen follower of KKR and has been attending KKR matches right from the first season. He even attended the IPL auctions for this season in absence of Shah Rukh in February this year, along with his sister Suhana Khan.
