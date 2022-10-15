CTET book claims people from cold states are ‘fair and intelligent’ while the one’s from hot areas are ‘black’ besides being ‘irritated’; draws flak

Chandigarh, October 15
A remark made in the textbook, meant for CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) preparation, has drawn netizens ire for being ‘racist and misleading’. As per the comment made in the book, people who belong to cold places are “fair in complexion, beautiful, well-built, healthy, and intelligent” while people born in hotter regions are “black, irritable and of violent nature.”
The bizarre conclusion drawn in the textbook hasn’t gone down well as netizens are calling it misleading for a textbook which is grooming teachers for the nation.
Many, however, connected with the fair complexion claim due to biological reasons but outright denied the narrative given for behaviour and character.
