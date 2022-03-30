Cute infant stops crying soon after listening AP Dhillon’s Excuses. See viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 30

In a viral video circulating on social media, a toddler stops crying as soon as her mother plays song Excuses by AP Dhillon. The kid initially cries loudly but immediately drives her attention towards music of the song and starts blushing.

The video has been shared on Instagram by user whatshellysayz, a Noida based makeup blogger. Shelly shared this adorable video of her baby, who has now become internet sensation. Her baby's name is Tavishi Gupta and she was born in October, 2021.

“@ap.dhillxnYour music works like a charm on my baby@tavishi_baby❤❤keep singing ..keep rockin,” the caption of the post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shelly | Indian Makeup Blogger (@whatshellysayz)

Instagram users have flooded the comment section of the post with cute messages.