‘Cycle Wali Chai’: Inspirational story of youth who sells tea at night to meet coaching expenses goes viral, see video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 25

Social media is repository of heart-warming stories of people who decided to float against the tide to accomplish their dreams in life. One similar story a youth, Ajay, has surfaced on social media who sells tea during night to afford his education.

A post along with video has been shared on twitter by a user, Govind Gurjar, in this regard. Gurjar while hailing Ajay in his post wrote in Hindi, which loosely translates to English as, “#Chai_On_Cycle Indore… Meet our tribal brother Ajay..! Ajay studies during the day and sells tea at night to meet the finances of coaching, living and food..! Really God bless Ajay. If he ever becomes a successful man, this video will be testament of his struggle.”

#साइकल_वाली_चाय



इंदौर..

हमारे आदिवासी भाई अजय से मिलोगे..!



अजय दिन में पढ़ाई करता है और रात को चाय बेचता है ताकि कोचिंग,रहने,खाने का खर्चा निकल से..!

सच में अजय भगवान करे कभी बड़ा आदमी बन गया तो चाय बेचने वाला ये वीडियो अजय के संघर्ष का जीता जागता सबूत साबित होगा. pic.twitter.com/N2LnR6mo2T — Govind Gurjar (@Gurjarrrrr) December 23, 2022

With a slat placed in front of his cycle bearing his service name ‘Cycle wali chai’, Ajay rides around the city with kettle placed on the carrier at the back. Ajay reportedly sells tea in Indore.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 9,000 views. Netizens are unanimously hailing and blessing Ajay for his commendable struggle.

ऐसे जिम्मेदार युवा ही देश समाज को आगे बढ़ाते हैं 🏫🙏 — Barhm Dat Bhadana🇮🇳 (@bhadana_7ji) December 23, 2022

अजय होगी एक दिन निश्चित विजय हम ऐसे संघर्षशील युवा साथियों की संभव मदद के लिए तत्पर है — Gurjar Anand patel_7 (@AnandGurjar_7) December 23, 2022