Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’

Chandigarh, October 18
Desi households have a “licence” to roast their kids. It’s given to them since the day kids are born.
In one such incident, a girl who goes by the name of MoMo on Twitter got grilled by her father for not scoring a ‘good grade’ on her blood test reports.
A screenshot of the girl’s WhatsApp conversation with her father has left Internet chuckling.
In the screenshot, the father sent a message telling the girl that he had collected the blood test reports of hers and her friend’s.
Showing peak Indian dad behaviour, he compared the girl to her friend and roasted her.
"Reports mai bhi wo A+ hai aur tu B- (In the reports also, she is A+ and you are B-)," the girl’s father wrote in the text.
The girl shared the screenshot with the caption, “No one can roast you better than your father."
No one can roast you better than your father😭😭 pic.twitter.com/thMzhOabal— MoMo🥟 (@diimplegirll) October 15, 2022
Netizens were left laughing out loud over the dad’s savage insult over text.
Read a few reactions here:
Omg😂😂dad+1— Twinkle (@notnurseryrhyme) October 15, 2022
Dimple girl rn pic.twitter.com/To8NJEPguk— rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) October 15, 2022
October 15, 2022
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ye badiya tha guru— Kapil Sorout (@Imthebeast0) October 15, 2022
😂😂😂 uncle ko Twitter pe bulao— Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) October 15, 2022
Typical Indian parents 😴— Arshit (@ArshitKumar_ak) October 15, 2022
Sharma ji ka ladka hoga zaroor :)— Abhishek Kumar (@AbhishekKtwt) October 15, 2022
October 15, 2022
