Dadi rocks! Watch 63-year-old 'Dancing Dadi' shake a leg on 'Nach Punjaabban' from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Chandigarh, June 9
Of late, many viral videos of elderly people dancing energetically have proved that age is just a number and one gets old by body and not by heart.
A 63-year-old woman lovingly known as ’Dancing Dadi’ defines this essence perfectly.
Ravi Bala Sharma has won hearts on the Internet with her energetic dances on a number of popular Bollywood songs and now she’s back at it again with another video.
In her latest dance video, Sharma can be seen grooving on ‘Nach Punjaabban’ from ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.
She shakes a leg on the song acing the hook steps along with another dancer in the background.
She captioned the post: “Jab dono kudiya hain Dilli se to yeh Punjabi gana toh banta hai”.
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
Flashing her contagious smile, Sharma is an absolute treat to watch.
Her lively and energetic performance has wowed the Internet. People took to the comment section to laud the lady for her spirit and talent.
Read what the users had to say:
"What an energy"
"Can't take my eyes off"
"Aap toh kudiyon se bhi zyada energetic hain"
