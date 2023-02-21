Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Chandigarh, February 21
In this era of instant fame and recognition through social media, people are going to great lengths to become famous. Bizarre recipes, in fact, are one of the surest ways to go viral for many food bloggers and other influencers on the internet. It’s no surprise that street food vendors have started partaking in the trends.
While we had earlier witnessed Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora, now a food vendor has come up with Dairy Milk omelette.
Dairy Milk Omlette????— ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) February 18, 2023
Delhi Wale Toh Aise Na The.
🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/c6LpJjD7u7
In the video, the vendor starts off with making a regular omelette. He melts butter in the pan before tossing in the eggs. He then adds chopped onions, green chillies, tomatoes and sprinkles some salt along with other spices. Some coriander and shredded paneer also goes into it before the man proceeds to add the bizarre ingredient.
He takes a bar of Dairy Milk and grates it into the concoction. Before the omelette is flipped over, chocolate syrup is poured in generously. More slices of cheese, more chocolate syrup, and the finished product is served with a side of Dairy Milk and ketchup.
Despite the street vendor’s best efforts, people on the Internet aren’t too pleased with the combination.
After Maggi, now it’s time to abuse Eggs and Chocolates. Butter and Cheese is contributing 90% of our total GDP. 😂🤣— Anand Shukla (@ElixirAnand) February 18, 2023
