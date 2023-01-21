Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Chandigarh, January 21
Famous Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi was recently fooled by a spoof post stating that Prince Harry of the British royal family mentioned him in his latest biography ‘Spare’.
The post claimed that Prince Harry stated that he had turned to the Indian musician in his darkest hours. Users on Twitter were amused by Daler Mehendi's message because they could not believe Daler had accepted a fake post as being genuine. This led to a lot of laughter among Twitter users.
Originally published on Instagram by @qualiteaposts, the post said as follows: "Prince Harry reveals music artist he listened to in his lowest moments in new book 'Spare'. "In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot."
Unaware of the post's satirical nature, Daler Mehndi uploaded a screenshot of it on Twitter with the caption, “I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my parents, and my dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you. @TeamSussex".
I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style.— Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 20, 2023
Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you.@TeamSussex pic.twitter.com/r2mRU0mn6U
The Twitterverse was full of people who respond with gifs and memes of all degrees of hilarity. A fan tweeted, “Who gonna tell him,” while another said, "Oh Praaji ye to dhoka ho gya (O brother, you have been cheated)."
Check out some of the amusing responses:
who gonna tell him pic.twitter.com/dhrgUyKZ70— jas (@jassssk) January 20, 2023
Prince Harry and the lads getting through difficult times…https://t.co/HS7hxSFd0r— Dildeep Mand (@dmand93) January 20, 2023
Reality pata lagne ke baad pic.twitter.com/udBUzzcui9— Nikhil. (@fundoozx) January 21, 2023
Oho Praaji, yeh toh dhoka ho gaya.. never mind ji, you're the best pic.twitter.com/QvBjFZNVNQ— Sumon K Chakrabarti (@SumonChakraVIEW) January 21, 2023
January 20, 2023
I don’t think we should tell him. This is the cutest acceptance speech ever.— Jas Oberoi | ਜੱਸ ਓਬਰੌਏ (@iJasOberoi) January 21, 2023
January 21, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Says the state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in ‘p...