Dancing to 'Patli kamariya mori' lands 4 UP women constables in trouble

Chandigarh, December 16
While dancing to trending songs often makes people rise to fame, an Instagram reel landed four police constables in trouble.
A video of four women constables dancing to popular Bhojpuri track 'Patli kamariya mori' while being on duty has been doing the rounds of the Internet.
Watch the video here:
#Ayodhya: महिला सिपाहियों के द्वारा बनाया गया 'पतली कमरिया तोरी' पर रील। महिला सिपाहियों का विडियो हुआ वायराल। @ayodhya_police pic.twitter.com/YGn8rlj5cU— Rahul kumar Vishwakarma (@Rahulku18382624) December 16, 2022
After their dancing reel went viral on social media, SSP Muniraj G ordered the suspension of constables Kavita Patel, Kamini Kushwaha, Kashish Sahni and Sandhya Singh based on an inquiry report filed by Additional SP (security) Pankaj Pandey on Thursday.
In the clip, the women officials deployed as part of security at Ayodhya are not in their uniform. As one of the constables is seen shaking a leg, two others indulge in hand movements while being seated. The fourth is the one behind the camera.
Their dancing reel was posted about a week ago.
