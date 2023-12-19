Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 19

As underworld don Dawood Ibrahim grabbed headlines on Monday over his rumoured death due to poisoning in Pakistan, we look back at the Bollywood actress who was linked to him in the '90s.

Mandakini was once allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim.

Mandakini—also called Raj Kapoor's discovery-- made her Bollywood debut with the popular film “Ram Teri Ganga Maili”, became famous overnight with her glamourous and bold scenes in the 1985 blockbuster.

She also led to a huge controversy after she was linked to the underworld don Dawood in the early '90s.

Two scenes from the 1985 blockbuster, one in which the actress was shown breastfeeding and another in which she was seen bathing under a waterfall in a transparent saree, became the most controversial parts of the film.

Later in 1994, Mandakini's photos with Dawood went viral in which both of them were seen watching a cricket match together.

Rumours began that the two are dating each other, and the actress denied it.

Since Dawood was labelled the mastermind behind the 1993 Bombay bombings a year earlier, these photos led to downfall in her career.

Mandakini's is married a former Buddhist monk, Dr. Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur who gained popularity as a child artist in the Murphy Radio advertisements.

The couple has two children, a daughter Inaaya and a son Rabbil.

