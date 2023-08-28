Declare Moon hindu rashtra so that no terrorist can reach there: Swami Chakrapani Maharaj

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 28

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the site where the lander touched down on Moon will be known as 'Shiv Shakti Point',Swami Chakrapani Maharaj was quick to post a video demanding that the Indian government should act quickly so that "no terrorist" can reach there.

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said: "The moon should be declared a Hindu Sanatan Rashtra by Parliament. The landing place of Chandrayaan 3 should be developed as its capital, "Shiv Shakti Point", so that no terrorist with a jihadist mentality can reach there."

संसद से चांद को हिंदू सनातन राष्ट्र के रूप में घोषित किया जाए,चंद्रयान 3 के उतरने के स्थान "शिव शक्ति पॉइंट" को उसकी राजधानी के रूप में विकसित हो ,ताकि कोई आतंकी जिहादी मानसिकता का वहा न पहुंच पाए 🌸🙏🌸स्वामी चक्रपाणि महाराज, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा/ संत महासभा pic.twitter.com/HPbifYFZzX — Swami Chakrapani Maharaj (@SwamyChakrapani) August 27, 2023

#Narendra Modi