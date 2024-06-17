Delayed flight, bad food, broken luggage: Business Class passenger says this ‘luxury and comfort’ from Air India came for Rs 5 lakh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 17

In what should have been a journey marked by luxury and comfort, Vineeth K’s recent Air India business class trip turned into a distressing ordeal that has now gone viral.

Vineeth, who was travelling from New Delhi to Newark, shared his ‘nightmare’ experience on Air India flight AI 105.

HORROR STORY 🚨🚨🚨 with #AirIndia business class flight from New Delhi - Newark (AI 105)



After flying with Emirates for a few years, I recently moved to Air India as they offer direct flights to NY, Chicago & London which are my frequent travel destinations



Yesterday’s flight… pic.twitter.com/STf2xrPich — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) June 15, 2024

From the moment he boarded the flight, which was delayed by 25 minutes, Vineeth encountered a series of problems. His expectations of a premium experience were shattered when he saw the state of his business class seat. He shared photos in a post on X that revealed worn-out seats with dirty covers, and unfortunately, many seats were non-functional.

‘Yesterday’s flight was no less than a nightmare,’ Vineeth wrote in the caption. ‘The seats were not clean, worn off & of the 35 atleast 5 seats were not functional. After settling for 30 mins post take off, I wanted to get sleep (3.30 AM) and realised that my seat doesn’t go to a FLAT BED, reason it’s not working.’

The situation only worsened with the food service. Vineeth wrote, ‘The food was served and it was uncooked (never faced this in AI), the fruits were stale (everyone onboard returned back). TV/Screen never worked. Not that I would have watched, just tried and it showed ‘Not Found’ error. After all this, final nail in the coffin is THEY BROKE MY LUGGAGE.’

Air India responded to his social media post with an apology. It said, ‘Dear Sir, we understand your disappointment and regret the hassle you faced. Believe us, we never want our passengers to have this kind of experience. We are highlighting this internally for further review.’

Vineeth’s experience is not a first-of-its-kind, as other passengers have also expressed dissatisfaction with the airline’s services in the past.

