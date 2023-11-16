'Anti-Hindu'? Are you 'out of your mind?'; Rubina Dilaik snaps back at users who threaten to start her boycott campaign

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 16

Actor Rubina Dilaik on Wednesday shared a video on Instagram from her maternity photoshoot.

She captioned the post, “(Crown emoji) Raani (queen).”

However, people in the comments section asked her to delete her "anti-Hindu" tweet on Diwali or else they would start her boycott campaign.

The actor slammed the section of internet users who threatened her over her tweet on Diwali.

Taking to X, Rubina wrote on Wednesday, “To whomsoever it may concern! Diwali is over, stop bursting crackers. She also added, "Since 10th November, non-stop crackers are being burnt till 3 am in the morning (enraged face emoji)……. enough now…. air pollution toh hai hi (exists) …. Noise pollution is killing our sleeps ….."

Later, Rubina tweeted a screenshot where people asked her to delete the post.

A comment read, “Delete your anti-Hindu propaganda tweet on Diwali ASAP or else we will start your boycott campaign.”

"Stop your anti-Hindu propaganda, delete this tweet right now you Bollywoodiya. Stop using AC in your rooms. Stop using BMW/Audi Cars for personal use," read another comment.

She shared it and wrote, "Anti-Hindu??? Are you guys seriously out of your mind (face with rolling eyes emoji)."

Sharing another screenshot, she wrote, "Don’t come and comment on my Instagram….. it's not gyan (knowledge), Mr Intelligently Dumb Vipul Shrisath! Aapse se zyaada hum tyohaar manaatein hain, par doosron ko takleef dekar nahi (We celebrate more festivals than you but not by causing pain to people)…."

Rubina also tweeted, "Diwali, is a festival of lights, celebration of Shree Ram returning to Ayodhya! Well, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10 days was never mentioned, so all you pseudo-Hindu propaganda agents, go and find someone else to highlight your paid accounts and fake IDs! Dare not (raised hand and stop sign emojis)."

