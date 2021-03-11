Delhi boy substitutes heart stolen from ‘I love Delhi’ sign with one made of paper, netizens shower praise

Chandigarh, May 11
Couple of days ago, a red-colour heart structure from ‘IloveDelhi’ installation, an assigned selfie point, was reportedly stolen in Karol Bagh of Delhi. The lost heart has now been replaced by a Delhi boy, Karshin Khatri.
The makeshift heart design, made of paper, has been placed at the void left after the red-plastic heart, placed by Municipal Corporation, was reportedly stolen by someone. The newly placed heart also has a special message which says, “Dil to aakhir dil hai na, chaahe plastic ka ho ya kagaz (Heart is after all a heart, be it of plastic or paper.)
Karshin has uploaded few pictures of the newly placed heart on his Instagram. “Fixed the heart. Bob the builder ne karke dikha diya,” reads the caption of the post.
View this post on Instagram
Netizens are appreciating this move of the boy in comment section of his post.
