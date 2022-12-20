Delhi cop turns 'Balam thanedar' at function; video of him grooving in uniform to hit Haryanvi track goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 20

While dancing to trending songs often makes people rise to fame, a video of a cop trying to keep up with the social media trend landed him in trouble.

The video of a Delhi SHO dancing to popular Haryanvi track 'Balam thanedar' while being dressed in his uniform has been doing the rounds of the Internet.

In the clip, Narayana police station in-charge Srinivas can be seen grooving to the hit number with a family member. While the guests present shower him with currency notes and loud hoots, the officer puts on his glasses in ‘Dabangg’ style to add to the vibe of the song. His performance is a treat for the onlookers as they take their phones out to film him.

According to a news portal, the officer was on leave and intentionally put on the uniform to dance to the song. Some officers in uniform can also be spotted in the background.

As soon as the video was shared online, it went viral receiving an array of reactions.

He drew flak for lowering the decorum of the uniform and is expected to face disciplinary action for his act.

The song ‘Gypsy’ is popular as ‘Balam thanedar’, a Haryanvi track sung by Gagandeep Kaur.

Listen to the song here: