Delhi Metro posts sarcastic picture taking dig at people who film dance reels inside train coaches, asks commuters to not cause ‘trouble’

Netizens are in splits over funny post

DMRC earlier issued notice asking people to not film reels and dance videos besides any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers. Pic credit- Twitter/@OfficialDMRC



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 25

Of late, Delhi Metro too seemed pissed off with people making reels of dance and bizarre acts while on board. After a plethora of such incident, DMRC had to take cognisance and issue guidelines asking people to not film reels and dance videos besides any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers.

Now to press more on the issued norms, Delhi Metro has laid out yet another post reflecting their witty side this time. “Travel in the metro, don’t trouble,” DMRC captioned the post.

Ever since it was shared, the post has accumulated over 8 lakh views. Netizens are in splits over the amusing post. Many flagged the desperate need to propagate the message loud and clear calling the act of making reels ‘insensitive’ towards fellow passengers.

