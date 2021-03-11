Delhi police put out a one-room set for rent but there is a catch

Chandigarh, May 26
Delhi police have reflected its witty side through a latest tweet, where they seem to have been putting out an advertisement of one-room set on sharing and individual basis. The mock advertisement, which left twitterati confused, is actually reference of a jail room.
The post has been shared on official Twitter handle of Delhi police. “Book your space. Possession soon. The living offer you certainly CAN resist!,” the post reads.
'Book' your space. Possession soon.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 25, 2022
The living offer you certainly CAN resist! pic.twitter.com/MWaRSTb7Gz
The Delhi police laid out a full-fledged advertisement of the room, depicting all amenities. The facilities include television, music, CCTV monitoring, newspaper etc. Moreover, the service of pick and drop is also claimed to have been provided by Delhi police itself.
The post has accumulated over 2,500 likes so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life
Case was probed by NIA team led by Inspector General Anil Sh...
Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991
The bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Brij Raj Singh observ...
2 key US officials arrive in India to discuss Russia, Afghanistan
Doval in Tajikistan for talks on Afghanistan with Russian, C...
PM Modi seeks end to dynasty politics, attacks KCR on his home turf
Modi was addressing BJP party workers and leaders at Begumpe...
Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La
The cab, on its way from Kargil to Srinagar, skids off the r...