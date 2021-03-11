Delhi police put out a one-room set for rent but there is a catch

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 26

Delhi police have reflected its witty side through a latest tweet, where they seem to have been putting out an advertisement of one-room set on sharing and individual basis. The mock advertisement, which left twitterati confused, is actually reference of a jail room.

The post has been shared on official Twitter handle of Delhi police. “Book your space. Possession soon. The living offer you certainly CAN resist!,” the post reads.

'Book' your space. Possession soon.

The living offer you certainly CAN resist! pic.twitter.com/MWaRSTb7Gz — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 25, 2022

The Delhi police laid out a full-fledged advertisement of the room, depicting all amenities. The facilities include television, music, CCTV monitoring, newspaper etc. Moreover, the service of pick and drop is also claimed to have been provided by Delhi police itself.

The post has accumulated over 2,500 likes so far.

#delhi police