Delivery guy tries to appease fighting couple, ends up thrashing the girl later

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 1

A video of shocking incident of lover’s road side quarrel from Orissa’s Bhubaneshwar is getting viral. In the video a couple can be seen involved in a physical spat, where a Swiggy delivery boy initially tries to bring both at peace but later ends up thrashing woman brutally in public.

According to media, the couple was involved in an aggressive outburst after stepping out of a park. Two videos have been uploaded on Twitter — one shows the fight between the couple while other shows delivery guy beating up the girl.

Girl direct volley of expletives, beat up Boyfriend in full public glare outside #IG Park in #Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/7ZVUrfz7Wd — Mohammad Suffian (@iamsuffian) March 31, 2022

Food Delivery boy who tried to intervene and pacify the matter, losses his cool after scolded by the girl, started beating the girl.

Case registered against both parties#Odisha @aajtak @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/DqINUglqH0 — Mohammad Suffian (@iamsuffian) March 31, 2022

The girl can be heard alleging her boyfriend for cheating on her with another woman.

As per the delivery guy, he tried to pacify the couple but the lady abused him and even slapped him, which made him loose his temper.

Meanwhile, a police complaint has been filed in the case. Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash told media, “Since it was an incident of thrashing by both the parties, I have instructed the concerned PS Official to register a case against both of them.”