Desi form of punishment ‘Uthak Baithak’ is actually a brain energiser, doctor claims student raised grades from C to A by doing the exercise

Chandigarh, September 3

Every one of us must be familiar with the most prevalent desi punishment that we had been subjected to during early years of our schooling. Down memory lane, any mischief in class would make our teachers unleash the punishment of ‘Uthak Baithak’ (sit-ups) upon us.

The punishment still continues to haunt many children in schools but least we are aware of the fact that doing sit-ups while holding ears has been practised as super brain yoga over the years.

An old video has surfaced online where a US doctor, Eric Robins, doctor can be seen recommending the exercise. As per the narration in video the exercise is based on the principles of subtle energy and ear acupuncture. Pinching opposite earlobes while squatting and standing up repeatedly is believed to be a mental energiser to unlock utmost potential of the brain.

Robins toldCBS2 Newsthat through ‘super brain yoga’, one student was able to raise his grades from C’s to A’s in the space of one semester.He said the exercise dissipates energy to every part of the body.