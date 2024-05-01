Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

Chandigarh, May 1
Dhruv Rathee—a popular YouTuber--on Tuesday responded to reports circulating on social media about him and his wife.
Viral posts allegedly claimed that Rathee's "real name" is Badruddin Rashid Lahori and his wife, Julie, is a Pakistani national called Zulaikha.
The posts allegedly claimed the couple lived in underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi with protection from Pakistani military.
"They have no answer to the videos I made so they're spreading these fake claims. And how desperate do you have to be to drag my wife's family into this? You can also see the disgusting moral standard of these IT Cell employees," Rathee said in response to the claims.
Rathee has over 18 million subscribers and is known for his videos critical of the government.
