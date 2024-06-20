Did Babar Azam get luxury car, houses abroad in return for Pakistan’s bad show in T20 World Cup?

Chandigarh, June 20
Pakistan cricket team has been in news for all the wrong reasons after their unceremonial exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.
First it was the bad performance, now the team captain Babar Azam has been accused of “match-fixing”.
A video posted on twitter by user Cric Mate has gone viral where a senior Pakistani journalist Mubashir Luqman on a podcast making allegations of match-fixing against Babar Azam following Pakistan's early exit from the World Cup in the US.
These are serious allegations on Babar Azam from senior journalist Mubashir Luqman.— Cric mate (@cricmatee07) June 19, 2024
Investigation should be done by PCB.
More to come in upcoming days...#WT20_2024 pic.twitter.com/o1ji2JlApd
Luqman’s suspicions were particularly triggered after Pakistan's unexpected defeat to the US and a narrow win against Ireland, leading to their group stage exit from the tournament.
He accused the Pakistan captain of accepting expensive gifts in exchange for intentionally losing matches and claims that Babar’s Audi E-Tron, worth Rs 2 crore, which was reportedly a gift from his brother, was actually acquired through questionable bookies. Additionally, Luqman alleged that Babar received apartments in Australia and Dubai from these sources. Luqman also criticised former captain Shaheen Shah Afridi for his subpar performance during the World Cup.
In the wake of these accusations, Pakistani cricket fans on social media platform have called for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to launch an investigation.
Following their poor performances, Babar and many team members have faced severe backlash from both fans and cricket analysts. Instead of returning to Pakistan immediately, most players opted to stay abroad, with Babar heading to London and others remaining in the US. Only a few players, including Naseem Shah and Usman Khan, returned to Lahore on Wednesday.
