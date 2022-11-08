Did Queen Elizabeth and Tom Cruise develop 'secret' friendship before her death?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 8

UK's Queen Elizabeth met Tom Cruise shortly before she died and they had allegedly developed a "secret" friendship with the Hollywood actor, reported The Sunday Times, while quoting a source.

The pair reportedly had tea at Windsor Castle where 60-year-old Cruise was given a full VIP treatment that completed his lifelong dream of landing a helicopter at a royal residence.

A source said: "Just the two of them had tea together. She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter."

The 96-year-old and Cruise "really hit it off" over the summer, the report said.

The Queen was said to have been disappointed not to meet him in person at a Platinum Jubilee equine pageant in the castle grounds in May.

Cruise had spoken of his admiration for the Queen during a television interview that happened before the Platinum Jubilee's Gallop Through History equine pageant in May.

"She's just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she has accomplished has been historic," he said at the time, as per Page Six.