Diljit Dosanjh posts pictures with Sia; singers share a warm hug

Chandigarh, July 26

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has shared a series of pictures of himself from inside a recording studio where he was joined by Sia.

In one of the pictures, he was seen hugging Australian singer Sia. "'Unstoppable Vibe' SIA - What An Energy Happy Vibe," Dosanjh wrote on Instagram.

Sia also shared the same pictures on her Instagram. In the picture, Diljit wore a blue and white turban along with a black and brown outfit, while the Australian singer looked vibrant in a green outfit, braided her hair and other accessories.

