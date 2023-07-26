Diljit Dosanjh posts pictures with Sia; singers share a warm hug

Chandigarh, July 26
Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has shared a series of pictures of himself from inside a recording studio where he was joined by Sia.
In one of the pictures, he was seen hugging Australian singer Sia. "'Unstoppable Vibe' SIA - What An Energy Happy Vibe," Dosanjh wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Sia also shared the same pictures on her Instagram. In the picture, Diljit wore a blue and white turban along with a black and brown outfit, while the Australian singer looked vibrant in a green outfit, braided her hair and other accessories.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it
Will discuss the day and time of debate with floor leaders a...
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies
Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana
Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31
A 3-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai on July 11 set aside...
‘They have a point’: Supreme Court on political parties’ apprehensions about coming under RTI
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was hea...
Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam
The victims were identified as Sanjib Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and ...