Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

Chandigarh, April 12
Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh’s personal life continues to stir up headlines, but amidst the reports that he is married, a woman has come forward to clarify a misunderstanding regarding her identity.
Recently, social media erupted with claims suggesting that he is married to an Indian-American woman named Sandeep Kaur, accompanied by photos allegedly portraying his wife.
However, the woman has denied these allegations, asserting that her images have been misused as “Diljit Dosanjh’s wife” on the internet.
Addressing the issue on Reddit, she revealed that the photos circulating online are from a past collaboration with Diljit on the music video ‘Shoon Shaan’ for the movie ‘Mukhtiar Chadha’.
She clarified that she is not Sandeep Kaur and requested everyone to “please just report or comment and let the public know this is not his wife. I’m not looking for any internet fame or anything like that”.
Diljit Dosanjh has been known for being private regarding his personal matters. He has yet to respond to the recent claims about his wife.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata
Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...
Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi
Says no senior IAS officer being posted in Delhi, bureaucrat...
Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ MPs amid Kejriwal’s arrest
AAP has 10 MPs in the Rajya Sabha while its one and only Lok...
DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal
His statement came hours after SAD leader Sikandar Singh Mal...
12 Indians arrested in UK visa raids on bedding, cake factories
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made cracking down on...