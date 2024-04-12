Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 12

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh’s personal life continues to stir up headlines, but amidst the reports that he is married, a woman has come forward to clarify a misunderstanding regarding her identity.

Recently, social media erupted with claims suggesting that he is married to an Indian-American woman named Sandeep Kaur, accompanied by photos allegedly portraying his wife.

However, the woman has denied these allegations, asserting that her images have been misused as “Diljit Dosanjh’s wife” on the internet.

Addressing the issue on Reddit, she revealed that the photos circulating online are from a past collaboration with Diljit on the music video ‘Shoon Shaan’ for the movie ‘Mukhtiar Chadha’.

She clarified that she is not Sandeep Kaur and requested everyone to “please just report or comment and let the public know this is not his wife. I’m not looking for any internet fame or anything like that”.

Diljit Dosanjh has been known for being private regarding his personal matters. He has yet to respond to the recent claims about his wife.

