Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 8

Getting married is the biggest transition in one’s life. Newlywed couple, especially bride, harbours a life-long desire to look best for their big day. From attire to make up, bride wishes everything be flawless for her once in a lifetime event. Imagine repercussions of an otherwise situation in wedding where things turn a bit shoddy with imperfections. The testimony to this got witnessed when a bride from Madhya Pradesh filed an FIR against her makeup artist for allegedly spoiling her looks on her wedding day.

The bride, in her complaint, alleged that her makeup was marred by her makeup artist. Moreover, her family was threatened by beauty parlour owner after they expressed discontent, as per her claim.

This was when the family decided to lodge a case.

In a complained filed in Kotwali, the parlour owner booked a deal with the bride but didn’t show up. She instead sent her staff members, who allegedly ruined bride’s makeup.

Station in-charge Anil Gupta informed that the complaint is being taken seriously and the makeup artist will soon be questioned in the matter, as per a report in Indiatimes.