‘Divided by borders, united by cultures’: Harbhajan Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Wasim Akram dance their way into cricket fans’ hearts

Chandigarh, June 17

Excitement for the 2024 T20 World Cup has reached its peak, not just on the field but off it as well.

As cricket fans gear up for thrilling matches, three former cricket legends added an unexpected layer of entertainment. Harbhajan Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Wasim Akram, known for their insightful commentary, have now caught the internet’s attention with a hilarious dance video that has gone viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3)

In the video shared on Instagram, the trio is seen grooving, leaving fans in splits. ‘Divided by borders united by cultures,’ a fan wrote in the comments section. Another wrote, ‘Looks like the payment has come from ICC’. A third fan commented, ‘Only Punjabi things’.

