‘Do we have courage to look into someone else’s eyes’: American traveller shares heartfelt story of mehndi artist who she met in Rajasthan’s Pushkar

June 7

There are numerous heartfelt and vitalizing stories of people living a deferential life despite facing odds and abuses. Many withstand such challenges and still hold no grievance.

As a testimony, one such story of a mehndi artist has been shared by an American blogger cum traveler, Inga Rozka, upon her visit to Rajasthan’s Pushkar.

She wrote an extensive post on her Instagram handle with a striking video.

The captivating clip portrays the mehndi artist, Gudiya, applying henna paste onto the hands of Rozka while latter’s friend caresses former’s son Jyoti.

Inga wrote a post hailing Gudiya’s resilience as she feeds her family with dignity despite having a drunkard and redundant partner.

In her heartfelt story Inga writes:-

“Gudiya, Jyoti and resilience

We pass by strangers everyday, but do we have courage to look into someone else’s eyes, do we have an open heart to listen to their story?

Everyone has one.

Gudiya came to us with a smile and called us sisters. I felt that there is something else you can get besides a bracelet or a drawing on the hand.

Gudiya is my age. She has 4 children and the youngest one Jyoti is 6 months old. She lives in the village with no electricity. Her parents have passed away. Her husband is drinking and doesn’t help her much. She can’t leave him.

But she doesn’t complain. She just tells her story the way it is.

I felt a lot of respect for her. She is not begging. She’s putting effort and time into something. Waking up everyday and doing best for her family by going to the city center to work.

While she was drawing I was thinking.

To what kind of circumstances you can adapt and still be a good human being? How much resiliency you are able to have to live like this?

What kind of life is awaiting for baby Jyoti? Will he be able to get out of poverty? Get proper education? See the world outside his hometown and state?

But for now he is sleeping peacefully in the arms of my friend in front of Holy Lake in Pushkar while his mother is trying to make money for a living.

Jyoti means Divine light. He will be taken care of. His mothers love can conquer anything in this life.

Your lives touch for the short period of time.

Same, but yet so different

You leave with a beautiful Mehendi, that will be a reminder to appreciate what you have and inspiration to be a better person for others no matter what you are going through”.

Since being shared, the reel has accumulated over 2.3 million views. Netizens are absolutely enthralled and are all hearts greeting the blogger for spreading positivity through her post.

