Do you know why there is a X symbol behind the last coach of a train; Find out the answer

Chandigarh, March 6
We all have fond memories related to train journeys. While waiting for the train at the railway station, we observe a lot of things which remain stuck in our minds. One such memory, which often left us scratching our heads, was the X symbol behind the last coach of the train.
We would often wonder as to what it signified, with no clear answers to our query.
Well, the Railways Ministry has finally resolved our problem and explained in a Twitter post the meaning of the same and many users were relieved to finally find an answer.
The post was shared by the Railways Ministry recently. According to it, the X symbol behind the last coach of a train signifies that the train has passed without leaving any coaches behind. The sign also acts as a confirmation for railway officials that the train has passed entirely.
Did you Know?— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 5, 2023
The letter ‘X’ on the last coach of the train denotes that the train has passed without any coaches being left behind. pic.twitter.com/oVwUqrVfhE
"Did you know? The letter ‘X’ on the last coach of the train denotes that the train has passed without any coaches being left behind," reads the caption of the post.
The post has garnered a lot of attention online. Netizens thanked the Railways for finally easing the burden from their minds and providing the information.
Also LV (Last vehicle).— Rennie O Mathews (@Rennie_Mathews) March 5, 2023
These symbols 'X' and 'LV' used to be on my mind from childhood.
Thanks for providing the answer. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/vaMOU53Tun
It's a message to stations on the way to destination, that no further coach should be added after this last coach— ஸ்ரீதர் ராஜசேகர் (@dittuss) March 5, 2023
Nice i used to wonder too whats the significance— Bhaskar G பாஸ்கர் க (@gbhaskar2015) March 6, 2023
I thought it's vector representation, when a vector comes towards you it's denoted by dot (train's headlight), and if a vector going away from you it is denoted by X— Harshit K Soni, Ph.D (@harshitksoni) March 5, 2023
