Watch video: Dog eats up $4,000 in cash; owner 'almost has a heart attack’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 5

A dog in Pennsylvania almost gave his owner a heart attack after the golden doodle ate $4,000 (Rs 3.32 lakh) in cash left aside for some job, reports the BBC.

In December, Clayton Law had kept an envelope containing $4,000 on his kitchen shelf at his home at Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.

After sometime, he was surprised to find his dog, Cecil, was chewing the money, and the cash was scattered everywhere.

The couple was to pay the cash to a contractor for installing a fence. "Suddenly Clayton yelled to me, 'Cecil's eating $4,000,” Carrie Law said in an interview with the Pittsburgh City Paper.

"I thought, 'I cannot be hearing that'. I almost had a heart attack." "This dog, I swear to God, has never touched anything in his life," said Law.

The couple -- Clayton and Carrie Law -- retrieved most of the money from the chewed-up lot through the dog's vomit and only $450 was missing.

Later, the couple approached the bank where they were told as long as the serial number of the notes was visible, they would accept the money back.