Watch video: Dog eats up $4,000 in cash; owner 'almost has a heart attack’

Chandigarh, January 5
A dog in Pennsylvania almost gave his owner a heart attack after the golden doodle ate $4,000 (Rs 3.32 lakh) in cash left aside for some job, reports the BBC.
View this post on Instagram
In December, Clayton Law had kept an envelope containing $4,000 on his kitchen shelf at his home at Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.
After sometime, he was surprised to find his dog, Cecil, was chewing the money, and the cash was scattered everywhere.
The couple was to pay the cash to a contractor for installing a fence. "Suddenly Clayton yelled to me, 'Cecil's eating $4,000,” Carrie Law said in an interview with the Pittsburgh City Paper.
"I thought, 'I cannot be hearing that'. I almost had a heart attack." "This dog, I swear to God, has never touched anything in his life," said Law.
The couple -- Clayton and Carrie Law -- retrieved most of the money from the chewed-up lot through the dog's vomit and only $450 was missing.
Later, the couple approached the bank where they were told as long as the serial number of the notes was visible, they would accept the money back.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy monitoring Liberian-flagged hijacked vessel off Somalia's coast
A hijacking attempt has been made on board Liberia-flagged b...
Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California in US
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
AAP nominates Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, re-nominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta
The party's political affairs committee announces the nomina...
22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab
Mercury settles at 9.4 degrees Celsius