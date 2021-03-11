Dog in China raise three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become their dinner’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 17

Love has no boundaries. A video of a dog going viral on social media is an example.

In the video, a Labrador dog in a zoo in china is seen taking care of three tiger cubs, who have been abandoned by their mother. The internet is stunned at the bond between the cubs and their foster mother.

The video has been shot in China and shows the tiger cubs playing around the dog. It also says that the mother of these cubs refused to feed them soon after birth.

The video has been shared by A Piece of Nature on Twitter on Sunday, since then it has got over 116k view. It was originally shared on Instagram on April 27.

Because you want to see a lab doggy take care of baby rescue tigers

pic.twitter.com/qmKnyO4Fzi — A Piece of Nature (@apieceofnature) May 15, 2022

I would be concerned thst in a few years the dog may become dinner! — Jmaumie159 (@AumonierJohn) May 15, 2022

Such a wonderful and pleasing video Humans need to learn from them I wish I could adopt one of them they are so cute and innocent . — Romesh kumar gupta (@romeshkumargup1) May 17, 2022