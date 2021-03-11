Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking ‘where will the dog go?’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 27

Hours after a massive outrage against the misuse of Delhi government-run stadium by an IAS couple to walk their dog, the Ministry of Home Affairs transferred Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga to the far ends of the country, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively.

Widespread criticism and demands of strict action against the high-powered officials led to their transfer orders.

However, that was not it. Netizens were concerned about the fate of the poor pooch.

Triggering a social media storm, the users went crazy with hilarious memes asking where the dog would go and who would take it for a stroll now.

Read what the users had to say about the ‘dog situation’:

It was alleged the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports training earlier than usual so that Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility. The MHA had sought a report from Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm. “It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums are closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that the sportspersons can use them,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said.