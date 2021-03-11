Don't spread my death rumours: 'Taarak Mehta...' actor Mandar says ‘I am alive and shooting’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 18

Actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Bhide in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has refuted the rumours about his death.

Taking to Instagram Live, Mandar said, "I am well and shooting for the show. Kindly don't spread such rumours."

"God grant such people common sense," actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal in the show, said off-camera.

In a short live video, Mandar greeted his fans in Hindi and said that his shoot is going well. He then shared that someone sent him a piece of news that could leave everyone worried. Hinting at the death hoax, he said lies spreads faster than fire on social media, and hence he decided to clarify the rumours himself.

“Main confirm karna chahta tha ke main shooting kar raha hu, aur tandarust hu. Aisi afwaye kripya na failwaye (I am well and shooting for the show. Kindly don’t spread such rumours).”

As he said this, actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, added off-camera, “Unlogo ko satbudhi de (God grant such people common sense).” Mandar adds that everything is well and the team hopes to keep entertaining their audience for years.