'Don't want to say anything': Watch Indian woman Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, returns home

ANI

New Delhi, November 30

Indian woman Anju who travelled to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah, returned to India on Wednesday evening.

Anju entered India via the Wagah border on Wednesday and flew to Delhi.

#WATCH | Anju, who had travelled to Pakistan in July, arrived at the Delhi airport. pic.twitter.com/ssg3IzDWYw — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

Upon arrival in Delhi, she expressed happiness about being back but refrained from answering further questions from the media.

"I don't want to say anything right now," she said as mediapersons approached her at Delhi airport.

Anju had travelled to Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari border in July this year with a visa, converted to Islam, and changed her name to Fatima after marrying Nasrullah, whom she had befriended on Facebook four years ago.

Anju's Indian husband, Arvind Kumar, had said that she left home on the pretext of going to Jaipur, but later the family discovered that she was in Pakistan.

Anju, along with her Indian husband, used to live in Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan. She hails from Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh.

Anju informed her husband Arvind that she would be visiting Jaipur before leaving her house. Later, he received a call from Anju, in which she informed him about her visit to Lahore.

