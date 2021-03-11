‘Don’t write about the war to me’: Ukrainian soldier replies daughter’s letter through a poem

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 26

It’s been almost 3 months since Russia invaded Ukraine in a so called special military operation to demilitarise the latter’s territory. Since the time both nations are at loggerheads, end number of sob stories and heart-wrenching videos of devastation are doing the rounds on social media.

Amid Ukraine witnessing big infrastructure losses and their soldiers dying, official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has shared a poem, which a soldier wrote while replying to a letter that his daughter had sent to him. “The poem by #Ukrainian soldier @vyshebaba written as an answer to his daughtersʼ letters has been already translated into 10 languages in just one week. #LifeWillPrevail,” the ministry wrote while sharing the poem.

