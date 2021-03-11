‘Don’t write about the war to me’: Ukrainian soldier replies daughter’s letter through a poem

Chandigarh, May 26
It’s been almost 3 months since Russia invaded Ukraine in a so called special military operation to demilitarise the latter’s territory. Since the time both nations are at loggerheads, end number of sob stories and heart-wrenching videos of devastation are doing the rounds on social media.
Amid Ukraine witnessing big infrastructure losses and their soldiers dying, official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has shared a poem, which a soldier wrote while replying to a letter that his daughter had sent to him. “The poem by #Ukrainian soldier @vyshebaba written as an answer to his daughtersʼ letters has been already translated into 10 languages in just one week. #LifeWillPrevail,” the ministry wrote while sharing the poem.
The poem by #Ukrainian soldier @vyshebaba written as an answer to his daughtersʼ letters has been already translated into 10 languages in just one week.#LifeWillPrevail— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) May 26, 2022
Translated by Anastasia Kirii
English 👇 pic.twitter.com/NyxIU9g1Ec
The post was shared on Thursday and has garnered over 700 likes. The viral photo has left netizens teary-eyed and they believe Ukraine is shining everywhere.
Ukraine is shining everywhere— South Africa Cameroon Chamber of Commerce (@Messypouokam) May 26, 2022
All the glory to #UKRAINE
@vyshebaba Rs May you spend next Spring with your family and friends planting new things and growing together— Kathologist✍🏽💉³🌻Adapt to reality or die (badly) (@Kathologist) May 26, 2022
We #StandWithUkraine
Proud father to keep the joy alive in his daughter so 😎— G. MOXHAM I stand with 🇺🇦 (@GregoryMoxham) May 26, 2022
Touching Indeed 😊🙂🙂😉— johnnieja23@gmail.com (@johnnieja23) May 26, 2022
🇺🇦👊🇺🇦👊🇺🇦👊☘️🇮🇪🙏❤️💞💔
The poem has been translated into 10 languages so far.
