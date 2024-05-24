Driver reversing SUV runs over elderly man in UP; moves forward and then does it again

Chandigarh, May 24
In an incident captured on CCTV, a 70-year-old man was seriously injured after being run over by a Toyota Fortuner in the Sipri Bazaar area of Jhansi.
Vehicles were parked on either side of the narrow street, when the driver, unaware of the elderly man behind his vehicle, reversed the SUV.
Warning: Disturbing video— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 24, 2024
In UP's Jhansi, a SUV can be seen driving in reverse over an elderly man. The victim was dragged with the SUV for few meters before it stopped and the drriver again drove over the man writhing in pain on the street. pic.twitter.com/4yOzZYjDWR
The four-minute video shows the white Uttar Pradesh-registered car slowly reversing. Moments later, Rajendra Gupta, a local resident, was hit by the vehicle and fell under it. Unaware of Gupta’s presence, the driver continued to reverse, dragging the man for several metres. The man’s screams drew the attention of nearby people, who rushed to the scene and alerted the driver. Realising the situation, the driver moved the vehicle forward, inadvertently dragging Gupta a few more feet.
He got down from the SUV to help pull out the man from under his vehicle. The Toyota Fortuner, which weighs over 2.5 tons, inflicted serious injuries on Gupta.
The police were called, and the driver helped Gupta to a hospital in his vehicle.
Following the incident, the police registered a case against the driver for reckless driving, endangering the life of a person, and causing grievous injuries. These charges fall under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint was lodged by Gupta’s son.
