Dubai Crown Prince on holiday in London, goes unnoticed while travelling in crowded metro

Chandigarh, August 16
Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum is on vacation in London with his family and friends.
He has been sharing videos from there on his official Instagram handle. He has 14.5 million followers.
One of his photos have gone insanely viral, where Sheikh Hamdan is seen standing in the middle of a crowded London Tube compartment with his friend.
His friend has been identified as Badr Ateej and both are unrecognised by the passengers of the train.
“We've got a long way to go and Badr is already bored," the Dubai Crown Prince said in the caption of the post shared almost a week ago.
View this post on Instagram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam
Were returning from Amarnath yatra duty
31 ministers inducted into Bihar cabinet; RJD gets majority share
Portfolios allocated: While Nitish keeps home, Tejashwi gets...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the ...
President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary
A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee d...
In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay
The men, who are non-exclusive partners living in the same h...