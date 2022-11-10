Dubai man seeking job distributes CV to people on signal with chocolate bar, Netizens wish he gets hired soon

Chandigarh, November 10
Getting a job, especially in times when global economies crumble amid financial meltdown, is indeed a strenuous task. Applicants try their best to woo employers by brandishing their uncommon capabilities and accomplishments (if any) in their CVs. But something outlandish was observed in Dubai where a man decided to distribute his CV with a chocolate bar to people at traffic signals. The CV besides having a candy stapled carries a text chit requesting people to help him find a job.
"I will be grateful to you if you help me to get a job. I wish you a beautiful day full of love and happiness," the note reads.
The man Nawar Moukhalatinarrated about his peculiar exercise to find a job on his LinkedIn account.
In his post, he wrote, "After I failed to get a job on Linkedin, I started distributing my cv to on the signals Dubai."
Netizens were quite impressed by the unique job-seeking style of Nawar. Many wished well for him and expressed that he would find a job soon.
