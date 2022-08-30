Dutch woman embraces desi culture; learns to cook dosa, idli for husband from Indian mother-in-law

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 30

Across India, diverse food flavours span every demographic distinction. We all love savouring our traditional dishes.

A sweet video of a Dutch woman learning to cook the south-Indian breakfast for her Indian husband from her mother-in-law has been doing the rounds on the Internet and winning hearts.

In the video shared by Prabhu Visha, we see his Dutch wife Stefanie making lip-smacking dishes like dosa, idiyappam, poori, aappam, puttu, kulli paniyaram, rava upma and more like a pro as her mother-in-law guides her through the recipes.

The video shows Stefanie making the cuisine for the whole family as they relish the meals with hands seated together at the dining table.

The caption of the video read: “Trying eating with hands it’s a different feel, it’s best to be explored than to be explained.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhu Visha (@prabhuvisha)

“There are much more in the South Indian breakfast list but let’s keep that for the next reel,” he added.

The video has garnered over 7.5 million views and received love from netizens who appreciated the Dutch woman for embracing the Indian culture.

“This post just made me hungrier,” posted an Instagram user while “This is so sweet,” wrote another.