Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Chandigarh, May 7
In a bizarre incident, a marriage event of dwarf couple in Bihar turned into chaos after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrashed the ceremony to take selfies.
The 3-foot-tall groom and 2.8-foot-tall bride tied the knot in Bhagalpur’s Navgachia on Monday. According to Indiatimes, wedding was hyped to an extent that it created excitement in local villagers and they decided to gather at the venue, despite being uninvited.
According to family, curious localites made it the most talked-about affair in the town and took selfies with the couple.
“Searching for a bride for my son, who is just 36 inches tall, was a difficult task for me. I was lucky that I found a bride having a similar height in the same district. A large number of people assembled there and blessed them,” the groom’s father Bindeshwari Mandal told IANS.
'Match made in heaven': Dwarf couple ties knot in Bihar, locals gatecrash wedding to take selfies.#Bihar #wedding pic.twitter.com/6mgjr0YYRI— MANI (@ManiValsa) May 4, 2022
Pictures of wedding celebration are going viral on social media. Netizens are abundantly blessing the couple, calling them made for each other.
