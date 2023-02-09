E-rickshaw driver in Ghaziabad hands over unattended bag stuffed with Rs 25 lakh cash to cops, gets felicitated by DCP

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 9

The story of an e-rickshaw driver, who handed over a bag containing Rs 25 lakh to cops, has been getting fervidly viral across social media platforms.

Aas Mohammad while delivering passengers caught sight of an unattended bag lying on the road in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar. He looked around to see if anyone would lay claim to it but couldn’t find.

Mohammad directly went to Modinagar police station and handed over the bag to personnel posted there.

Official Twitter handle of DCP, Ghaziabad rural shared the press note along with the photo of Aas Mohammad. DCP was seen felicitating him with a certificate of achievement and a bouquet for his honesty.

Netizens too hailed the driver for his action. Many advocated that the person deserves cash reward too.

बहुत ही सराहनीय और आपके द्वारा इन व्यक्ति को सम्मान देना और भी सराहनीय है..👍😇 — Pawan Sharma (@psharma73) February 7, 2023

Giving merely certificate of honesty which has no value now a days instead he should be awarded with some cash from the owner of the bag — mohammad zakir (@mohdzakiradv) February 8, 2023

बहुत ही सराहनीय कार्य इसको उचित इनाम मिलना चाहिए । — kunwar Shehzad Choudhary (@skshikhar3) February 9, 2023

I appreciate the honesty of this auto driver Mr.Mohammad.🙏

I request the Police Authorities to see that some financial reward is given to this poor auto driver. — Y.Francis Victor (@YFrancisVictor1) February 9, 2023

Very good job — Arif (@Arifraeen) February 9, 2023

Salute — Peddi Naresh (@PeddiNaresh10) February 9, 2023

#social media