‘Ehda Uthuga Jawani Ch Janaja Mithiye’: Sidhu Moosewala's last song where he said he would die at young age

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 29

Flamboyant Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has been shot dead at Jahawarke village of Mansa district on Sunday.

With n number of celebrated songs, Sidhu’s journey in Punjabi music industry has come to an unforeseen halt. The last song of his, ‘The Last Ride’ was perhaps the anticipation of his end. A line from his recent song says “Ho Chobbar De Chehre Utte Noor Dassda Ni Ehda Uthuga Jawani Ch Janaja Mithiye” (Everything is revealed in the eyes of the young boy, that the funeral will take place in its youth). Sidhu Moosewala was just 28.

Sidhu created stir upon entering Punjabi music industry with sings like ‘Same beef’, ‘So high’, ‘Old skool’, ‘295’ and many others. His career went to unprecedented heights in short duration of 5 years. Besides being a celebrated singer, Sidhu was also a politician who had recently unsuccessfully contested on Congress ticket from Mansa assembly constituency of Punjab.

#sidhu moosewala