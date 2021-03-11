'Ek Saal Ka Bandobast Ho Gaya': With Navjot Sidhu in jail, netizens feel Archana’s seat is now secure in TKSS

Chandigarh, May 21
For quite some time now, sharp vicissitudes in career of cricketer-turned-politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu, always had Archana Puran Singh connect in them. Whenever Sidhu had trended for any reason, Archana always followed. In the streak, amid Sidhu being sentenced to a year’s rigorous imprisonment in the 1988 road rage case, Archana is again trending on Twitter. In the backdrop of Sidhu’s conviction and later sentence, Netizens have triggered a memes on Archana having the last laugh.
Since the time Archana replaced Sidhu as the permanent guest in acclaimed ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, there have always been jokes on former for taking away Sidhu’s chair. Moreover, Kapil Sharma and other performers also, at times, take light-hearted jibe at Archana.
In the latest, Netizens believe Archana has permanently reserved the seat at show, as Sidhu has been imprisoned.
#NavjotSinghSidhu going jail and #ArchanaPuranSingh is like this pic.twitter.com/UWVS6wdN50— Pankaj Jain (@Jainpankajkasan) May 20, 2022
Supreme Court awards one year jail term to Navjot Singh Sidhu in 1988 road rage case...— UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) May 19, 2022
Le Archana Puran Singh last night : pic.twitter.com/dDje68jm8U
Navjot Singh Sidhu gets jail for an old case— HasnaZarooriHai (@HasnaZaruriHai) May 19, 2022
Archana Puran Singh: pic.twitter.com/DGRt1PyCHd
Navjot Singh Sidhu gets one year jail in 1988 road rage case— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 19, 2022
Archana: pic.twitter.com/Y6PrdaUSJW
