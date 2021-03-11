Elderly couple become Internet stars, ace ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ dance challenge in viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 7

The Internet is flooded with people taking on the ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ dance challenge.

From Bollywood stars to influencers, everyone can be seen shaking a leg to the grooving peppy rap. Looks like it became a sensation not only among the youth but seniors alike.

Recently, a video featuring an aged couple taking on the ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ dance challenge has gone viral garnering over 17 million views.

Erika Rischko, an 82-year-old fitness enthusiast, shared the video on Instagram pulling off the dance steps like a pro along with her husband.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Rischko (@erikarischko)

The Internet was all hearts for the adorable couple. They sent their best wishes for the duo hopping on the trend.

Read the comments:

"Slayed at the max"

"Trend winner"

"Coolest video on this music"

The perfect synchrony executed by the pair left everyone in awe.

‘Jiggle Jiggle’ is a rap song by Duke and Jones x Louis that blew up on TikTok and made its way to other social media platforms as well.