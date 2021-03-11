Elderly couple become Internet stars, ace ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ dance challenge in viral video

Chandigarh, June 7
The Internet is flooded with people taking on the ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ dance challenge.
From Bollywood stars to influencers, everyone can be seen shaking a leg to the grooving peppy rap. Looks like it became a sensation not only among the youth but seniors alike.
Recently, a video featuring an aged couple taking on the ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ dance challenge has gone viral garnering over 17 million views.
Erika Rischko, an 82-year-old fitness enthusiast, shared the video on Instagram pulling off the dance steps like a pro along with her husband.
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
The Internet was all hearts for the adorable couple. They sent their best wishes for the duo hopping on the trend.
Read the comments:
"Slayed at the max"
"Trend winner"
"Coolest video on this music"
The perfect synchrony executed by the pair left everyone in awe.
‘Jiggle Jiggle’ is a rap song by Duke and Jones x Louis that blew up on TikTok and made its way to other social media platforms as well.
